Real Madrid boost as Ausilio admits Inter in no rush to offer Icardi new deal
31 March at 16:20Inter director of football Piero Ausilio talked to Premium Sport ahead of the nerazzurri home clash against Verona providing a few important updates about Icardi’s possible contract extension.
The Argentinean has a € 110 million release clause included in his contract and Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing him at the end of the season.
“We haven’t met Mauro yet”, Ausilio admitted.
“We want to carry on together and that’s the most important thing. There are no problems with Mauro. Spalletti? He is the present and future of Inter, he is very committed to Inter. Sabatini? I was on very good terms with him and I am sorry he left. I didn’t expect him to leave, he told me he could have left but I thought he would have left at the end of the season, I didn’t expect it to be so quick, I am sorry he left.”
