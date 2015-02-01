Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos discusses future of Zinedine Zidane
15 February at 12:10Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos addressed the media in the aftermath of last night’s 3-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie. Given the decisive impact coach Zinedine Zidane’s substitutions had in the team’s performance, his future was once again subject to discussion. Indeed, the 31-year-old refused to be drawn on speculation that he would be forced to quit Los Blancos should they fail to win Europe’s premier club competition this season:
“You are taking it for granted that he’ll stay here if he wins, but he could decide to take a break. You may get a surprise and he leaves of his own accord. I don’t know one way or the other. That’s a question you must ask the president. He is the one who makes the decisions at the club and, of course, you must respect what the coach himself wants to do. He might win, then decide he wants to leave, so…”
(Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
