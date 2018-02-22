Real Madrid captain reveals who PSG’s “complete” player is

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has said Paris Saint-Germain may not miss the injured Neymar in Tuesday's Champions League clash because likely replacement Angel Di Maria is a "complete" player.



Neymar misses Tuesday's round-of-16 clash at the Parc des Princes, with Madrid holding a 3-1 lead, after undergoing surgery for a fracture of his fifth metatarsal.



Former Madrid winger Di Maria is widely expected to come into the PSG team in his place and, speaking at a prematch news conference, Ramos praised his ex-teammate.



"Neymar is a different player, but we know who can fill in for him," he said. "Di Maria is another great player, who helps more in defence and can do a very complete job."



Asked about PSG encouraging their ultra fans to create a fervent atmosphere, Ramos said Madrid had coped well in high-pressure situations in the past.



"Each one will try and destabilise things in whatever way they can," the Spain international said. "In these type of games we already know the kind of results we have had. It does not change anything for us.



"We will be fully focused and do the same as we did in our stadium. We have our weapons to qualify for the next round."