Real Madrid are interested in signing Edinson Cavani, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Galacticos are on the lookout for a striker to replace Karim Benzema, who has struggled to stay fit and score in recent months.

Cavani has had a whale of a time at PSG in recent times since Zlatan Ibrahimovic left, scoring 54 Ligue 1 goals in 52 games.

That said, the report states that Real are still looking at Harry Kane as the priority, and want the Uruguayan as a backup.

Cavani’s time in Paris hasn’t been very easy: he was frustrated and always linked to a move while he was Ibrahimovic’s second fiddle, and looks to have struggled to accept

Neymar’s arrival, the Brazilian jostling for penalty and free kick duty.

His agent made some interesting statements in November, claiming that Cavani "is very happy to be in the history of PSG, who he is first in the league and is playing important matches against Bayern Munich. He has managed to qualify for the World Cup and has a winning mindset, there is one reason he is one of the best in the world. "