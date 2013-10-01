Real Madrid claim another "Clasico" victory over Barcelona
02 April at 16:45
Real Madrid are celebrating another win over their bitter rivals Barcelona after becoming the first club to reach 100 million likes on Facebook. The two Spanish giants were locked in a battle to claim the prize but it’s the club from the capital who eventually won the race which was celebrated like an El Clasico win on social media.
100 MILLONES DE FANS EN FACEBOOK— Real Madrid C. F. (@realmadrid) April 1, 2017
1er Club Deportivo
1ª Marca
#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/MVURzYolRQ
Los Blancos lead Barcelona by two points in La Liga and still have a game in hand ahead of this weekend’s games.
