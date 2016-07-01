The Merengues languish in sixth place following a disappointing start, in which they have drawn with both Levante and Valencia, and allowed Real Betis to come away from the Santiago Bernabeu with three points, courtesy of a last-gasp winner from Tonny Sanabria.

Asked about whether this worried him ahead of a crucial Champions League tie with Borussia Dortmund, the French World Champions appeared unfazed.

“La Liga is the most difficult league to play in – I watch a lot of European football not none are as difficult as Spain is, so we have to maintain our high level.

“I don’t think we’ve lost confidence and we trust in what we’re doing,” Zidane told a press conference on Monday.

“Other people from outside the club might have doubts but that has no impact on us and we don’t listen to that, we know that sometimes we are not brilliant and inevitably people will say things because we are Real Madrid.

The two-time Champions League winner may also have dropped a hint about the fact that other teams had defended against Real, saying that “we focus on playing good football and creating chances, for games like this (Borussia Dortmund) we must also deal with their attacks.”