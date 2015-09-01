Real Madrid increasingly believe they will land Eden Hazard in a record-breaking deal this summer.

Real Madrid believe they are getting ‘encouraging signs’ from Eden Hazard’s camp over a summer move.

The Merengues are interested in making an £100 million offer for the Belgian international.

Chelsea, for their part, want to offer the attacking midfielder wages of £300,000 a week in order to ward off the Liga giants.

Recent news from Spain indicated that Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t amused at the idea of signing the Belgian, and that he’s

indicated that the Diables Rouges international was happy in London, something proved by his scoring of fifteen goals in all competitions this season.indicated that the Merengues were willing to swap Alvaro Morata with Eden Hazard or Thibaut Courtois, but it doesn’t look like Chelsea are ready to give them away.