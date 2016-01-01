Real Madrid consider Spurs shotstopper to replace under-fire Keylor
01 March at 21:15Real Madrid are after Thibaut Courtois and Hugo Lloris in order to sort out their goalkeeping situation.
The Merengues have often been linked with David De Gea, currently at Manchester United.
L’Equipe (via Le10Sport) published the report this morning, confirming this morning that Keylor Navas isn’t appreciated by Real Madrid’s hierarchy, and is on the chopping block.
There’s a problem with Lloris, however, namely that he’s already 30 years old, and isn’t the young option (Courtois is 24, De Gea 26) that would guarantee a long tenure at the Bernabeu.
A clean sheet wizard and one of the Premier League’s best goalkeepers, Lloris is a regular starter with the French national team, and is very appreciated all over Europe.
This confirms what was written at the beginning of February, with the Galacticos fishing around White Hart Lane in reports back then too. PSG have also been linked with the Spurs star.
