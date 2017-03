Real Madrid want to sign two Chelsea stars and according to reports in England they are open to offer Antonio Conte two players he’s always wanted to sign at Chelsea. Withwho are on Real Madrid’s shopping list, Florentino Perez is reported to be considering offering the Stamford Bridge hierarchy bothThe Spaniard and the Colombian are not regular starters under Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu andis a long time admirer of the duo.Morata, in particular, wasbut the Blues failed to reach an agreement with Real Madrid.Conte left Juventus in summer 2014 just a few weeks before that Morata joined the Serie A giants.before leaving the J Stadium.​Real Madrid have reportedly made ’indirect’ contact to sign both Hazard and Courtois and could offer their stars to seal the transfer of the Belgium aces.