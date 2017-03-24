Real Madrid consider stunning double player-swap deal to sign Chelsea stars
24 March at 23:01Real Madrid want to sign two Chelsea stars and according to reports in England they are open to offer Antonio Conte two players he’s always wanted to sign at Chelsea.
With Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois who are on Real Madrid’s shopping list, Florentino Perez is reported to be considering offering the Stamford Bridge hierarchy both Alvaro Morata and James Rodriguez.
The Spaniard and the Colombian are not regular starters under Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu and Antonio Conte is a long time admirer of the duo.
Morata, in particular, was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea last summer but the Blues failed to reach an agreement with Real Madrid.
Conte left Juventus in summer 2014 just a few weeks before that Morata joined the Serie A giants. It is believed that it was Conte to suggest Juventus to sign Morata before leaving the J Stadium.
Real Madrid have reportedly made ’indirect’ contact to sign both Hazard and Courtois and could offer their stars to seal the transfer of the Belgium aces.
