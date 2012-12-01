Real Madrid, recent contacts with Courtois' agent. As for Diego Costa....

Thibaut Courtois' Chelsea future has been a very hot topic of late as Real Madrid are very interested in signing the Belgian International. According to Spanish site OK Diario, Courtois' agent and Real Madrid are in constant contact as they are preparing a summer move to Madrid. It was earlier reported that Courtois would love to move back to Madrid (where he played with Atletico) since he still has a lot of family there and he also likes the city very much.



DIEGO COSTA IS ALSO ON HIS WAY OUT - Diego Costa is set to leave Chelsea at the end of this season as Conte's club are already working on finding a replacement for the Spanish striker. Other than Morata (who Conte likes a lot), Everton's Romelu Lukaku is also being followed by the blues.Milan are another club who like Lukaku a lot too. Chelsea are set to have a heated 2017 summer as Conte will have a big say on their future transactions .....