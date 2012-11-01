Real Madrid: Conte emerges as the favourite to replace Ancelotti
26 November at 18:50Real Madrid president Florentino Perez could decide to offload Zinedine Zidane at the end of the season, Spanish media reports.
The Frenchman has won one La Liga title and two Champions League in his tw
o-year-spell at the Santiago Bernabeu but Florentino Perez is reportedly unhappy with the team’s results this season and for this reason the permanence of Zidane in the Spanish capital has been put under serious doubt.
According to Don Balon, Real Madrid have already shortlisted a few candidates who would be perfect to replace Zidane. The Spanish news outlet claims Antonio Conte is the favourite manager to replace Zidane at the end of the season.
Conte and Zidane are on very good terms having both played for Juventus during their playing career. Germay boss Joachim Loew is also being linked with the Merengues job but Conte is reportedly the number one target of the La Liga champions.
