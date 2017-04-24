Paulo Dybala remains the primary summer target of Real Madrid.

Despite having just signed a new contract until 2022, Juventus strikerremains the primary summer target of Real Madrid. Corriere dello Sport writes that the Spanish giants are willing to offer the Italian side both Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez and Spanish striker Alvaro Morata as part of any deal to bring the 23-year-old to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The journal also claims that Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has personally told President Florentino Perez to pull out all the stops to bring Dybala to the Spanish capital next season. There has been huge speculation over the player’s future but that speculation looked to have been finally put to bed after last week’s announcement.



After Sunday’s defeat to bitter rivals Barcelona in El Clasico, Real are locked on the same points tally as the Catalan club at the top of La Liga but they do have a game in hand on Luis Enrique’s side. Perez has reportedly already told coach Zinedine Zidane that he will fully support a summer overhaul of the squad and Dybala remains the player at the top of their wish-list.