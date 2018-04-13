Real Madrid could face transfer targets in Champions League semi-finals
13 April at 11:00La Liga giants Real Madrid could face any one of their transfer targets when they know the side that they will face in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.
The Los Blancos advanced to the semi-finals of the Champions League in controversial fashion as Juventus were knocked out and referee Michael Oliver came under stark spotlight for making decisive decisions in the stoppage time of the game. Elsewhere, Liverpool eliminated Man City and Roma ousted Barcelona to reach the semi-final of the competition.
Per Mundo Deportivo, Real can come up against one of their transfer targets in the semi-finals, as they prepare to face one of Roma, Liverpool or Bayern Munich.
Bayern's Robert Lewandowski is a proper number nine that the club wants to replace Karim Benzema and improve their performance in the La Liga. Reports have already linked the Pole to the Santiago Bernabeu.
Roma stopper Alisson is another Los Blancos target who can come up against them, if Roma and Real are pitted against each other. The Brazilian is seen as a perfect goalkeeper to replace Keylor Navas in the long-run and has emerged as one of the best goalkeepers in the world of late.
Liverpool's Mo Salah is another target for the club and Real could face the might of the Egyptian too. Salah will cost over 200 million euros and is the kind of superstar signing that Real haven't made since signing James Rodriguez in 2015.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments