Real Madrid could sack Zidane before Psg clash
25 January at 22:30Yesterday night Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane admitted his future depends on the Champions League clashes against Psg. According to reports in Spain Florentino Perez does not want to sack the Frenchman despite Real Madrid’s horrible results in the Copa del Rey and in La Liga. The Merengues have no chances to win neither of these trophies and Zidane’s only chance to save his job is, at least, to qualify for the quarter finals of the Champions League.
According to Sport, however, Florentino could quickly change his mind if Real Madrid fail to impress in the next three games. The La Liga giants will travel to the Mestalla to face Valencia next week-end, then they will play away to Levante and, in the end, they will host Real Sociedad before facing Psg at the Bernabeu on the 14th of February.
Now, if Real Madrid fail to achieve positive results in the last three games before the opening Champions League clash, Florentino may decide to sack Zidane hoping for the team and the new manager turn things around against Psg.
Trouble is, there are no solid managers who may replace Zidane for such a short period of time. Florentino, in fact, wants to take Mauricio Pochettino to the Bernabeu at the end of the season and the other candidate for the Real Madrid job, Carlo Ancelotti, is not going to accept a new coaching role before the end of the season.
