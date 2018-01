Yesterday night Real Madrid bossadmitted his future depends on the Champions League clashes against Psg. According to reports in Spain Florentino Perez does not want to sack the Frenchman despite Real Madrid’s horrible results in the Copa del Rey and in La Liga. The Merengues have no chances to win neither of these trophies and Zidane’s only chance to save his job is, at least, to qualify for the quarter finals of the Champions League. Sport According to , however, Florentino could quickly change his mind if Real Madrid fail to impress in the next three games., then they will play away to Levante and, in the end, they will host Real Sociedad before facing Psg at the Bernabeu on the 14of February.​Now, if Real Madridhoping for the team and the new manager turn things around against Psg.​Trouble is, there are no solid managers who may replace Zidane for such a short period of time. Florentino, in fact, wants to take Mauricio Pochettino to the Bernabeu at the end of the season and the other candidate for the Real Madrid job, Carlo Ancelotti, is not going to accept a new coaching role before the end of the season.