Real Madrid: CR7 aiming for sixth career Ballon d’Or
11 April at 19:25According to the latest reports from Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, Cristiano Ronaldo has set his sights on securing yet another Ballon d’Or later this year.
The Real Madrid superstar has been named the world’s best player no less than five times already, but is determined not to stop there. Indeed, winning the annual prize for the sixth time is very high on his list of objectives.
Indeed, CR7 believes winning the UEFA Champions League with Los Blancos for the third successive season would go a long way towards achieving yet more glory, while he is also highly motivated to lead Portugal to the latter stages of this summer’s FIFA World Cup in Russia.
Of course, Los Merengues will first have to eliminate Juventus from Europe’s premier club competition, thus ensuring that they make their 3-0 advantage from the first leg count when the two sides meet this evening in the Spanish capital.
(Corriere dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments