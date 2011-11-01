It is safe to say Cristiano Ronaldo was not happy with Zinedine Zidane’s decision to replace him yesterday night. The Portuguese star was taken off the pitch to let in Marco Asensio in the 82minute, just a few minutes before Isco’s goal.​Ronaldo had not spent some time on the bench since eight months and Zidane’s decision to replace him did not make the Portuguese any happy.Right here below you can see the video of Ronaldo’s reaction.The Portuguese watched the camera and told the cameramen not to focus on him but frame what was happening on the pitch instead.