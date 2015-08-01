According to reports out of England via The Sun, Real Madrid’s late summer market is now shifting after the Spanish giants were unable to bring Mbappe in from Monaco. After a successful late season last year and a positive preseason, it’s been thought that Madrid coach Zidane is happy with the progress of attacker Marco Asensio, and therefore he does not require a big money transfer for the Monaco star. In financial terms, by refocusing attention away from Mbappe, Los Blancos can now take some of the necessary funds and look for other squad enhancing players.

One that has emerged as a frontrunner today is David De Gea, who returns to the fold after a long and sad saga with Real Madrid on the transfer market in 2015. The collapsed transfer was a confusing bit of administrative disaster, and the Spanish club will be much more diligent this time around. Early in the summer, before his renewal with Milan, Donnarumma was thought to be headed to either Real or Man U, with De Gea moving to Madrid if Gigio went to Man U. With this transfer never finalizing, and the Mbappe dream dwindling away, perhaps now will be the time for Real to make a definitive move for De Gea.