Real Madrid dealt blow as De Gea talks Man Utd future
29 January at 14:45Spanish giants Real Madrid have been dealt a blow in their chase for David De Gea, who has expressed his joy at being a Manchester United player.
The 27-year-old Spanish stopper has become one of the best goalkeepers in the world during his stay at Old Trafford and picked up three consecutive Player of the Year awards for the club before last season. He has been just as brilliant this season, appearing in 24 Premier League games for the Red Devils.
In an interview with Premier League productions, De Gea expressed his happiness at being a United player. He said: "When you think I'm in my seventh season now, I'm really really happy with my time here. A lot has happened, you know, mostly all really good. One or two things not quite so good, but I'm very happy."
De Gea's purpoted move to Real Madrid had fallen through because of a fax-machine problem back in 2015 after the deal was nearly done on transfer deadline day. He continues to draw links with the club but his comments would have dealt a blow to the Los Blancos' hopes
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
