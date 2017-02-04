Real Madrid defender hands in transfer request
06 February at 21:25Real Mardi right-back Danilo has reportedly handed in a transfer request as the Brazilian defender is planning to leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the current campaign. The 25-year-old has only played 14 games in all competitions so far this season and according to Spanish paper AS he has requested Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to leave the club as he can’t cope with pressure in a big team like Real Madrid.
Danilo was booed by his own Real Madrid fans during their home Copa del Rey clash lost against Celta Vigo this past January.
According to AS.com Danilo, a former Porto defender, has reportedly informer Florentino that he wants to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season but the big question is: who will sign the Brazilian now that he has proved to be unable to come to terms to pressure in a big club?
The LaLiga giants invested € 30 million to sign him from Porto in summer 2015 but Danilo has failed to justify his price-tag during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.
