Real Madrid defender heading to China, he was a target of Manchester United & Juve

Former Manchester United target Pepe is set to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season, once his contract with the LaLiga giants expired. The Portuguese defender had received an offer to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu but the Merengues had only offer a one-year contract extension, whist the player wanted a new two-year deal.



According to reports in Spain, Juventus also made their move for the experienced centre-half meeting his economic demands and offering a two-year contract to join the J Stadium. Manchester United boss José Mourinho is also said to be a long time admirer of the 33-year-old star who, however, has eventually decided to move to China where Hebei Fortune are ready to offer him a bi-money contract.



Pepe is likely to be offered a salary of € 15 million a year for the last two seasons. Whichever European club would be unable to match that fee with Pepe who will spend the last six months of his career in Europe before moving to the Far East.

