Real Madrid defender names Juventus’ most dangerous player
10 April at 19:07Real Madrid defender Raphaël Varane has issued a warning to his teammates that Juvenus striker Gonzalo Higuain as the most dangerous player ahead of the two sides Champions League tie on Wednesday.
Massimiliano Allegri’s side suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the European champions in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final clash in Turin.
The return leg will be played at Santiago Bernabéu and Real are favourites to seal a berth in the last four of the competition.
"He is a great player, he always keeps the defenders busy and he is always a constant danger,” Varane said.
Varane has played alongside Higuain at Real when the Argentine international was with the La Liga giants. The striker left the Spanish capital club and made a switch to Napoli in 2013. Three years later, he signed for Juventus. The France international has fond memories of his former teammate.
"On a human level I have a good memory of Gonzalo, he always encouraged us to give our best,” the centre-back explained.
