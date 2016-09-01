Juventus have been offered a prestigious European defender.

Pepe has only made eight Liga appearances this season, and has made just one in Champions League action.

The answer, however, hasn’t been positive, with the Bianconeri preferring to bet on their youngsters.

The idea isn’t a bad one in theory: the BBC have all sustained extensive injuries of late, and replacing them with a veteran head wasn’t a bad answer. Thing is, Mehdi Benatia is still there, and signing Daniele Rugani and Mattia Caldara are considered to be the future, and the Bianconeri would rather throw the dice with them.

It looks like Pepe’s age (he’ll be 34 in February) is a major factor in the decision.