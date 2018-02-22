Real Madrid deny Cristiano Ronaldo injury ahead of Psg clash
06 March at 15:33Real Madrid have denied that Cristiano Ronaldo will skip tonight’s Champions League clash against Tottenham. Spanish paper Marca had claimed that the Portuguese ace has picked up a muscle injury but the La Liga giants have denied that Ronaldo will skip tonight’s clash against Psg.
Sources close to the club have told Premium Sport that Ronaldo is not injured and that he is eligible to play against Psg tonight.
According to Marca Ronaldo will remain out of action for the next two weeks but Real Madrid have denied that the Portuguese has picked up any injury at all.
Ronaldo netted a brace in the Santiago Bernabeu opener against the Ligue1 giants two weeks ago. Psg star Neymar will surely miss tonight’s clash with an ankle injury.
The season of the Brazilian star could be already over as he reportedly wants to be fit for this summer’s World Cup.
Ronaldo, however, will take the centre stage at the Parc des Princes tonight-
Go to comments