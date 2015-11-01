Real Madrid draw up list to replace Navas
06 February at 14:15Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has drawn up a list of goalkeepers who can replace Keylor Navas next summer.
The 31-year-old Costa Rican Navas has appeared 20 times in all competitions for the Los Blancos this season, but has made only 14 La Liga appearances. Kiko Casilla has come very close to displacing him from the first-choice spot and it is believed that Navas' days at the Santiago Bernabeu are numbered.
Per Don Balon, Florentino Perez wants to offload Navas this summer and he knows that he isn't fit to start for the club anymore. To replace the former Levante man, the Los Blancos have drawn up a list of goalkeepers.
Manchester United's David de Gea and Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois are the best-placed for Perez to see them as potential replacements. It is said that the Spaniard is at a slightly higher pedestal than the Belgian.
Plan C happens to be Atletico Madrid topper Jan Oblak, who has also drawn links with a host of other clubs over the last two seasons. The list doesn't end there. On the bottom of the list lie Tottenham's Hugo Lloris and AC Milan superstar starlet Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
