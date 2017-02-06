Real Madrid €70m on Man United goalkeeper this summer
08 February at 11:11It appears that Real Madrid are ready to splurge a major sum on David De Gea.
Information from TV Show El Chiringuito (via le10Sport) claims that the Merengues are ready to spend €70 million on the talented Manchester United goalkeeper, who is a former Atletico Madrid star.
President Florentino Perez is alleged to be enamoured with the Spanish international, though the Old Trafford side is far from convinced.
The Daily Telegraph had written words to this effect a couple of days ago, as had Spanish Radio Cadena Ser.
The 26-year-old came close to moving to the Bernabeu back in 2015, only to remain at Manchester United.
Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas has been very good, however, but the feeling is that Real aren’t known as the Galacticos for nothing.
At 26, the Spaniard would be a guarantee for the Merengues for the following decade, but what fans of the Colchoneros will make of this is hard to gauge...
