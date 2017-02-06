It appears that Real Madrid are ready to splurge a major sum on David De Gea.

President Florentino Perez is alleged to be enamoured with the Spanish international, though the Old Trafford side is far from convinced.

The 26-year-old came close to moving to the Bernabeu back in 2015, only to remain at Manchester United.

Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas has been very good, however, but the feeling is that Real aren’t known as the Galacticos for nothing.

At 26, the Spaniard would be a guarantee for the Merengues for the following decade, but what fans of the Colchoneros will make of this is hard to gauge...