One long running summer transfer saga looks to be over after reports from Spain state that Real Madrid have ended their interest in Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea. The 26-year-old has been a target for the European champions since 2015 and that now infamous final day bid that failed due to a broken down fax machine.





Once again this summer, Real patron Florentino Perez has earmarked De Gea as one of the club’s primary targets but according to Don Balon, the player himself has made it clear that he has no intention of leaving Old Trafford to return to his hometown city.

Since his arrival in Manchester in 2011, De Gea has turned into one of the world’s top goalkeepers and it had looked likely that he would be returning to the Spanish capital this summer. There were stories stating that he could even be part of a deal to take Cristiano Ronaldo back to his former club but these were ultimately found to be false.



Now he looks to be off the Real Madrid menu for another summer but in 2018, who knows.