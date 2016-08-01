Real Madrid, Everton target selling Lamborghini: is he leaving?
13 December at 18:40Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future looks to be further and further away from Borussia Dortmund, if the striker’s recent attempt at selling his car is anything to go by.
The Gabonese superstar was recently linked to Real Madrid and Everton, with new Coach Sam Allardyce asking the Toffees to buy the former Milan reject in order to provide the goals for his expensive side.
And now Aubame is selling his customised Lamborghini Aventador, at a bargain (ahem) €279.980. The ad was posted on Friday in Dormagen, near Cologne, and has been interpreted by German media as a sign that he could be leaving.
At 26, Aubameyang hasn’t played for a traditional big club, barring Milan, who sold him on in 2011.
Reports indicate that the former Saint-Etienne star is dissatisfied at his side’s inability to compete Coach Peter Bosz was fired after only a few months, with his side knocked out of Champions League contention and a full ten points short of rival Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga table.
Go to comments