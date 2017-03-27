According to ESPN (via As.com) Real Madrid has set its sights on 17 year old Brazilian Alan Souza Guimaraes. The young product of Palmeiras is already armored with a release clause of 50 million Euros, but that amount does not seem to scare the Merengues. Born in 2000, the young Brazilian covers the role of playmaker and began attracting attention as a star in the U-17 Club World Cup Final against Fuenlabrada Juvenil C Real Madrid.



Alanzinho (as he is known in Brazil) has a contract with Palmeiras through 2019, and they have already enlisted him for the Copa Libertadores this season. The number 10 also features for the U-17 Brazilian national team, his most recent success being three goals against Chile in the U-17 South American. He also added six assists and was a big reason for the Verdao success in the tournament. With the Merengues lingering interest the young star could become a target for other major clubs soon.

