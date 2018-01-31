Real Madrid eyeing shock move to Zenit star
31 January at 15:30La Liga giants Real Madrid are reportedly set to make a summer move to sign Zenit St.Petersburg.
The 23-year-old Paredes is Argentinian by nationality and has been an important for Zenit so far this season. He has made 16 starts for the club and has appeared thrice from the bench, having scored scored three times in the league as well. He has a tally of two assists too.
Reports from Argentine daily Clarin say that Real Madrid see the defensive midfielder as a player that they can sign in the upcoming summer transfer window and Paredes is aware of their interest as well. The newspaper also suggests that the Los Blancos have already made an offer in the region of 35 million euros and also want to include Matteo Kovacic in the deal.
The problem though, could be that Kovacic doesn't want to play in the Russian Premier League and has other offers that suit him more than what Zenit might offer him in a possible swap deal.
Kaustubh Pandey
