Real Madrid fans push Bale towards exit amid Juve and Man Utd links
14 September at 11:40Garteh Bale was linked with joining Manchester United and Juventus this past summer but both clubs failed to make a concrete bid to sign the Welshman who, however, is now surrounded by critics of fans and media.
The La Liga giants sealed an easy 3-0 win against Apoel in their opening Champions League game of the season yesterday night, but despite the Merengues’ good performance, fans of Real Madrid were not happy with Bale so much so they even booed him at some point.
Toni Kroos commented the decision of Real Madrid fans at the end of the game: “It’s no good to boo your own players but that’s Real Madrid and fans always want to see the best from everybody. Every person has different reactions but boos do not help anyone really.”
The precarious situation of Gareth Bale at the Bernabeu could spark fresh transfer speculations in the future. It is hard do believe that either Man Utd or Juventus will make an offer to sign the Welshman in January but if the situation of Bale is not going to be solved in the future, his summer Real Madrid exit could become a concrete possibility with Man U and Juventus ready to take action.
