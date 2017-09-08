Real Madrid: Florentino announces contract extension of top star
08 September at 11:52Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has announced the contract extension of Merengues top star Isco.
The Spaniard sent the entire Italy squad mad this past week-end as Spain sealed a crucial 3-0 win against the azzurri at the Bernabeu on Saturday night.
Isco scored a stunning brace and showed several skills that, in some case, humiliated the azzurri. Marco Verratti knows something about it.
Anyway, Spanish media reported earlier last summer that Isco’s Real Madrid contract extension is a done deal and Florentino has confirmed the news.
“The contract extension of Isco is done, we’ll announce it in the coming days”, Florentino told Radio Onda Cero.
“He is still young and can still improve, we still want to see some improvements from him. He is one of our Spanish footballers. We have 11 and nine of them are a product of our academy.”
According to Spanish media Isco will have a new € 700 million release clause included in his contract.
