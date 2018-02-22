Real Madrid: Florentino Perez confirms signing of 17-year-old starlet

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has confirmed the signing of 17-year-old starlet Vinicius Junior.



The youngster, who currently plays for Brazilian side Flamengo, has emerged as one of the world's best young players. This season, the winger has appeared once in the Copa Libertadores and has already scored twice, impressing many.



And Perez was recently talking to Gazzetta dello Sport about Vinicius Junior and a host of other issues surrounding the club. He said: "He has a great personality and a great future."



"We have not talked about it yet, but on the 18th of July, he will come for a meeting."



And amidst rumors of Zinedine Zidane's possible axing at the end of the season, Perez said: "He has surprised more as a player than as a manager. He opened his account with the ninth cup, with a new game that has conquered the world."



"He is a football genius and he has shown that on the pitch and on the bench."

