Real Madrid: Florentino Perez flies to Liverpool to finalize Can deal?
07 April at 18:50Reports from Don Balon say that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is set to fly to England to hold talks for a possible move for Emre Can.
The 24-year-old German has emerged as a vital cog in the wheel for Liverpool since he joined in the summer of 2015 from Bayer Leverkusen under the tutelage of Brendan Rodgers. He has impressed this season too. He has appeared 26 times in the Premier League, scoring thrice and assisting four times.
Don Balon understand that Juve's concerns about big clubs coming in for Can despite having a verbal agreement with the player have come true as Real Madrid could be set to make an offer for the German.
Can's deal at Liverpool expires at the end of the summer and despite a deal with Juventus already done bar the final agreement, Real Madrid have reportedly opted to move for Can and Florentino Perez is set to fly in to England in the coming few days to discuss a possible deal for the midfielder.
Zinedine Zidane too is interested in taking the player to the Santiago Bernabeu.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments