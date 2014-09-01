Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal could be in hot water, despite signing a new deal with the Merengues.

According to El Mundo Deportivo, the 25-year-old was picked up shouting at the Colombian on camera, and lip-reading experts identified the word “monkey” among the things he shouted.

El Pilon have said that La Liga are likely to open an investigation, though Carvajal’s comments were not included in the referee’s report.

This despicable incident is only one in three games which have involved such behaviour this weekend - which include Barcelona and Espanyol’s matches.

This all harks back to the days when Samuel Eto’o was racially abused in his Barca days, with some ‘fans’ even resorting to throwing bananas at him.

And to think that Carvajal has just signed an extension with Real, one that will keep him at the Bernabeu for a further two years, into 2022.

towards Levante’s Jefferson Lerma as the sides drew 1-1 in Liga action last week.