Real Madrid: Germany goalkeeper emerges as alternative to De Gea and Courtois
01 April at 12:00Real Madrid are going to sign a new goalkeeper in the summer as their current first choice Keilor Navas has proved to be way too inconsistent during the current campaign. The Merengues are long time admirers of Manchester United star David De Gea. The two clubs had reached a definitive agreement over the swap deal of Navas and De Gea in summer 2015 but the transfer collapsed in the deadline day.
Real Madrid, however, keep following De Gea’s career but are also being linked with a summer move for Thibaut Courtois who has already played in the Spanish capital wearing the shirt of Real Madrid’s city rivals Atletico.
Chelsea want to tie their goalkeeper down offering the Belgium star a new contract, according to several reports in the UK and German paper Kicker claims Real Madrid have an alternative to both goalkeepers should they fail to seal both De Gea and Courtois. Leno has a € 20 million release clause which made him a stunning transfer target in terms of value for money although Real Madrid are still thought to be considering the Germany goalkeeper as their third alternative after Courtois and De Gea.
