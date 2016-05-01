Real Madrid are set to set off on a goalkeeping revolution by going after Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea and Chelsea stopper Thibaut Courtois.

While Real do have the duo of Keylor Navas and Kiko Casilla in the side, they would want to replace both of them this summer. The club is fourth in the La Liga this season, 19 points off Barcelona and a revolution could be expected by the club this coming summer.

And the club would want to sign either of Courtois or De Gea this summer in an attempt to make them their first-choice stopper. On top of that, they will also look to sign a younger keeper.

De Gea has enjoyed another stellar season for Manchester United, having appeared in all the Premier League games so far. He is said to be in contract negotiations with United over a new deal and the club has distanced itself from Real Madrid.

As far as Courtois is concerned, Sky Sports reported some weeks ago about concrete interest from Real Madrid as Chelsea are struggling to tie down the Belgian to a new contract.

While Kepa, who was rumored to be set to join Real, has penned a new deal with Athletic Bilbao, Real will look to sign him again in the summer in the hope of making him the ideal second choice- who is young and developing.

