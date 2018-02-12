Former Real Madrid midfielder Guti has backed Zinedine Zidane to remain as coach no matter what happens against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, but added that he would not turn the job down if offered it.Guti, the club's under-18s coach, scored 77 goals for Madrid between 1995 and 2010, winning five La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues, and his U18s completed a domestic treble in his first season in charge last year.He toldthat failures earlier in the season meant Zidane would be under pressure should his side go out of the Champions League."This is Madrid's last bullet [for this season], but I hope this is not Zidane's final [year]," he said. "We must not forget what he has done. Zidane must continue."Guti, however, said it would be difficult to say no if club president Florentino Perez asked him to step up, adding: "How would I not want to coach Real Madrid some day?”"If Florentino offered me the first team I would say yes, I am ready."