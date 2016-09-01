Real Madrid-Gremio: confirmed line-ups and live updates

Real Madrid face Gremio in the Clubs’ World Cup final. The Merengues are looking for their fifth title this season and their second successive win of the tournament. Both achievements have never been reached by any club, a detail that makes tonight’s game even more special.



Zinedine Zidane’s side struggled in the semi-final but managed a 2-1 win against Al Jazira. Goals came courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bale in the second half after that Romarinho had scored the opener after just 30 minutes of play.



Gremio are a very well organized club but they will be lacking of one of their most shining stars: Brazilian midfielder Arthur. The latter has been confirmed by Gremio’s president as a January transfer of both Real Madrid and Barcelona.



Check out the live updates here.



65' Modric hits the post with a long range shot.



63' First substitution of the nigh: Barrios (Gremio) out, Jael in.



58' Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2-0 is disallowed due to an offi-side



53' GOL REAL MADRID! Excellent free kick of Cristiano Ronaldo who i salso felpe by Gremio’s wall.



39' Long-range attempt by Cristiano Ronaldo: the ball finishes above the crossbar. 29' Gremio closet o scoring the opener with a free kick of Edilson



27' Yellow card for Casemiro



20' First chance for Real Madrid: Carvahal hits the ball from inside the dangr area: Grohe saves.







OFFICIAL LINE-UPS



Real Madrid: K.Navas; Carvajal, S.Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Isco; C.Ronaldo, Benzema.

Gremio: M.Grohe; Edilson, P.Geromel, Kannemann, Cortez; Jailson, Michel, Ramiro; Luan; Fernandinho, L.Barrios.

