Real Madrid were a lot closer to signing Kylian Mbappe’ this summer,

The former Monaco star eventually joined PSG for a huge

180 million,

45m being paid upfront in summer.

The 19-year-old was courted by half of Europe in summer, and recent reports indicated that he was “a few hours away” from joining Barcelona.

The young Frenchman scored 26 goals in all competitions last season, enough to attract the Premier League.

There’s more: according to Marca, Florentino Perez had already chosen an Audi for his supposed new signing, something he does with every player, seeing as the German manufacturer is one of Real’s sponsors.

Mbappe claimed earlier this season that he had eyes only for PSG (“PSG is the club of my city, it’s as if a Madrid kid who is a Real fan had the chance t play for his team and went somewhere else, in another country.”), but it looks like this isn’t so accurate.