Real Madrid have a Plan B in case they are unable to sign David De Gea or Thibaut Courtois,

It appears that the Merengues like Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno a lot, and prefer him to Chelsea’s man because he is cheaper.

Leno has been playing at a high level for some time , and has done well enough to attract

Recent reports indicate that David De Gea is Real’s number one priority, while Keylor Navas’ days at the Santiago Bernabeu are numbered, having failed to convince president Florentino Perez.

The problem is that Jose Moruinho has been reported as asking for Raphael Varane and Alvaro Morata as part of the De Gea deal, the Special One placing a very high value (

70 million) in his goalkeeper.

Could this work? Remember, Barcelona and PSG have gone for the German option (Der Stegen, Trapp) in goal in recent years, and neither has proven to be that talented or reliable.