Real Madrid have added Tottenham star to their summer shortlist
12 December at 12:20With Keylor Navas struggling between the pipes, Real Madrid have been putting together a shortlist of goalkeepers they want to import over the summer. At the top the list are David De Gea and Thibault Courtois. However, the most likely option is Athletico Bilbao’s Kepa Arrizabalaga.
Now it appears, they’ve added another Premier League keeper to their stated desires. Florentino Perez is confident that, should Tottenham Hotspurs fail to win a trophy this season, he can land shot-stopper Hugo Lloris.
The French international is happy in London, but has a strong desire to win hardware. With the Spurs all, but out of the title race this year, Perez sees it as an opening.
However, should Tottenham come away with the Champions League, FA Cup, or Carabao Cup titles, it’s likely the French international will remain in London.
But, as of now, Kepa seems to be the most likely target on Perez’s shortlist.
