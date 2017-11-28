Real Madrid have interest in a Chelsea defender who hasn't got the greatest relationship with Conte
28 November at 22:20Zidane recently stated that Real Madrid are now opened to the idea of signing a few new players in January. A defender and a striker are the likeliest scenarios as Radio Monte Carlo (via AS.com) revealed that Real Madrid have already held talks for Chelsea defender David Luiz (who they had also followed in the past). He would likely come as a substitute to the Varane-Sergio Ramos pair and would add more competition to the Real Madrid backline. The Brazilian is now 30 years old as he is not having a great time at Chelsea. Conte recently questionned his future with the blues as he said: "He must work hard if he wants to play games for us, if not it won't happen...". Conte and David Luiz reportedly had a bust-up after their UCl game against Roma. Luiz is currently injured as he just recently picked up a knock.
HE CAN'T PLAY IN UCL - David Luiz would cost Real around 30 million euros but he wouldn't be able to play for them in the UCL this year since he already featured for Chelsea. Even so, he is still on Perez' wish-list as he could be a Ricardo Carvalho type of signing for los Blancos. Time will tell...
Go to comments