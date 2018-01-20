Salah's agent meets Real Madrid?
21 January at 10:00Real Madrid are having one of their most deceiving seasons in a long time as they are currently ranked fifth in La Liga and currently aren't in a position to make the Uefa Champions league next year. Florentino Perez is trying to add offensinve players to his roster as he would like to change Real Madrid's current fortunes.
It seems like if Real Madrid are targeting Liverpool's star forward Mohamed Salah according to El Chiringuito. These reports indicate that Real Madrid have already contacted Salah's agent to discuss a possible move to Los Blancos. He certainly won't come cheap as many clubs have been following the ex-Roma winger of late. Salah has scored 25 goals in 32 games on the season (for Liverpool and Egypt) as he has been on fire for Klopp's team.
Real Madrid will be looking to climb up la Liga's standings as they will be facing off against Deportivo later this morning in the Spanish la Liga...
Go to comments