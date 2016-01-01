Real Madrid held secret negotiations for shock transfer of star defender
24 November at 12:40Real Madrid defender ‘Nacho’ Fernandez has his eyes toward the 2018 World Cup in Russia. However, under Zinedine Zidane he’s seen his minutes drop significantly, and is now running the risk of falling out of Julen Lopetegui’s plans.
According to Don Balon, Italian club AS Roma may be the right place for him to log minutes. While the Giallorossi were in Madrid on Wednesday for their Champions League clash with Atletico, reports indicate they and Real Madrid met in secret to discuss a January move for Nacho.
Roma has been on the trail of the versatile Real Madrid defender for a long time. Their interest in the defender has been revived with the arrival of former Sevilla player/executive Monchi as the new sporting director.
Nacho wants to remain with Real Madrid, but Roma know about his World Cup ambitions and will use that as leverage to convince him come January.
