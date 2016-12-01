Real Madrid, here is Bale's price-tag

Real Madrid haven't been great so far this season as Zidane's club are 4th in la Liga standings. It is not a secret that Florentino Perez wants to revamp his attack as many players have been linked to los Blancos (Harry Kane, Paulo Dybala, Andrea Belotti, etc...). Other than Karim Benzema, another player who seems to have an unsure future in Madrid is ex-Tottenham star Gareth Bale.



According to DarioGol, Florentino Perez is ready to let him leave but he want to get a hefty amount of money for him: 90 million euros (Real Madrid payed him 100 million euros in 2013). Still according to the Spanish news site, Manchester City and Tottenham both have interest in him but they aren't ready to offer more than 60 million euros for him. Time will tell, as Bale's future is in doubt.



The Welsh star appeared in 7 games this season for Real Madrid as he scored 3 goals and added 3 assists for them. He has often been injured which is the main reason why Perez is considering cutting ties with him...