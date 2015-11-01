Real Madrid, here is Bale's price tag as Manchester United lose interest...

Real Madrid aren't having a good season this year as they are only 4th in la Liga standings. Zidane's club are already 19 points off first placed FC Barcelona as they better hope that things change soon. Gareth Bale's Real Madrid future is in heavy doubt as he might leave los Blancos come summer time.



According to Spanish news outlet Dario Gol, José Mourinho's Manchester United have lost interest in the Wales international as it seems like Real Madrid are asking for 90 million euros for him. This is a huge price-tag but it is normal that Florentino Perez wants to recoup most of the money that he invested to get Bale a few years ago. If they do let him go, then they will surely acquire a big striker as they have been linked to Icardi and Neymar over the past few weeks...



Bale has appeared in 16 games for Real Madrid this past season as he scored 9 goals and added 3 assists so far this season. He has been good when on the field but his main problem has been his health. It remains to be seen if Bale will be leaving Real this coming summer as time will tell...