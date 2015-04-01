Real Madrid, here is what Manchester United want for De Gea
06 April at 20:00It is not a secret that Real Madrid want to add a new goalkeeper to their roster next season as they have been rumored to be scouting many world class keepers over the past few months. As Keylor Navas' future remains uncertain with los blancos, it seems like Manchester United's David De Gea is the favorite to take his starting spot with Zidane's club. According to the Independent, Manchester United have already established his summer transfer window price-tag: 66 million sterling pounds which is the equivalent of 77 million euros.
Real Madrid have been having a very good season as they remain first in la Liga standings, two points up on rivals FC Barcelona. They are also set to face Bayern Munich in the Champions league quarter-finals. This will be a great match-up between Zidane and ex-Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, who has been having a good season with the German squad .
Go to comments