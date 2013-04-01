David De Gea to the Bernabeu this summer.

Real Madrid are set to smash the world record transfer fee for a goalkeeper to bring Manchester United custodianto the Bernabeu this summer. The Sun claims that Los Blancos have tabled a £60M offer which eclipses the £32M Juventus paid Parma for the great Gigi Buffon back in 2001.

A source close to the club stated that; “De Gea is the top priority. We expect him to come this summer”. This is not the news that Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho wants to hear ahead of tonight’s big Europa League clash against Anderlecht but it now looks inevitable that the Portuguese tactician will lose his number one at the end of the season.



Should De Gea vacate his position after six years at Old Trafford, Leicester City’s Kasper Schmeichel and Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak are reportedly the two names that Mourinho wil turn to, to fill the void.