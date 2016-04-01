Reports from Spain suggest that Real Madrid are prepared to sell striker Alvaro Morata at the end of the season. The 24-year-old is on the periphery of the first-team at the Santiago Bernabeu and club President Florentino Perez has declared that the player is available for around £51 million.



This news will cause interest in North London with Arsenal reportedly making the Spanish international a priority target for next season. The Gunners are thought to have already contacted the player’s entourage to begin negotiations over personal terms which are also believed to have been the most competitive Morata has been offered.



Now it seems that Arsenal only have to agree to meet the transfer demands of the Spanish giants to ensure that the deal is completed in the summer. Coach Arsene Wenger is a huge admirer of the player and was also close to bringing him to The Emirates at the end of last season.