Real Madrid look to be resigned to the fact that Portuguese defender Pepe will not be at the club next season and have now identified his replacement.



Felipe Monteiro and according to

The player in question is Porto’sand according to As , the Spanish club’s representatives have been in touch with the Brazilian international’s entourage and have a reached a verbal agreement for the 27-year-old to arrive in the capital this summer.

Now Los Blancos will sit down with his current club to see if a deal can be reached knowing full well that the Liga Nos club are crippled by financial problems and in desperate need to pay off a €100 million debt in the summer.



Felipe has a contract at the Estadio Dragao until 2021 with a minimum release clause of €50 million but sources close to the Spanish journal believe they will be able to prize him away for a fee of nearer €30 million.